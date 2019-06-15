0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

IMF to open new regional office for Western Balkans

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will open a new regional resident representative office to strengthen its relationship with Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Republic of North Macedonia. To be located in Vienna, the new office will help maintain a close engagement with the four countries as well as with donors, international institutions, including the World Bank, and the Austrian government, an important trade and development partner of the Western Balkan region.

Silvana Kochovska 15 June 2019 11:03
