Imamoglu is Istanbul’s new mayor: ‘Nobody can ignore will of people’

Istanbul, 27 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Opposition politician Ekrem Imamoglu on Thursday took office as mayor of Istanbul for the second time, four days after his decisive victory in a rerun forced by the ruling party.

“Nobody can ignore the will of the people,” he said, from the top of a campaign bus outside the municipality building, which was surrounded by thousands of supporters.

Imamoglu thanked all of Istanbul’s 16 million residents, as the crowds cheered and waved the Turkish national flag.

Istanbul said “sovereignty belongs to people,” he added.

His speech followed an official handover ceremony with Governor Ali Yerlikaya, who has been serving as interim mayor, inside the municipality building.

“Istanbul has shown the world that Turkey is not just another Middle Eastern country,” Imamoglu said, adding that Turkey has strong faith in democracy.

Earlier, the local electoral authority gave Imamoglu his official mandate at the Caglayan court house.

“Justice has been served, we have taken our mandate in the name of 16 million Istanbulites,” Imamoglu tweeted shortly after, with the hashtag YeniBirBaşlangıç, which means “a new beginning.”

Turkey’s most-populous city, and financial and cultural capital has been governed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Islamic-conservative parties that preceded it for 25 years.

Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), won 54.21 per cent of votes in Sunday’s redo election, the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) said in announcing its preliminary official results.

Parties have until next week to file their objections, after which the final results are expected.

Binali Yildirim of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) got 44.99 per cent of votes.

The local election was seen as a major test for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AKP after they narrowly lost control of Istanbul on March 31.

That election was won by Imamoglu, but he was thrown out of office in 18 days, after the AKP alleged irregularities and the YSK obliged by annulling that result and ordering a rerun.

Businessman-turned-politician Imamoglu, 49, defeated former prime minister Yildirim, 63, by nearly 14,000 votes in March, but trounced him by more than 800,000 votes on Sunday.

The AKP still controls the local parliament.

“The decision by the people of Istanbul is more than welcome,” Erdogan told an AKP meeting on Tuesday, in his first public remarks after the election.