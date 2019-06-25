0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Hutchinson says all working on North Macedonia joining NATO in December

Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison, the United States Permanent Representative to NATO, told a press briefing in Brussels on Tuesday that efforts are invested so that North Macedonia becomes a full-fledged member at the Alliance summit in London in December.

Ivan Kolekjevski 25 June 2019 18:14
Back to top button
Close