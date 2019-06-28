0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderVideo statement

Husni Ismaili takes over ministerial post

Husni Ismaili took over on Friday a ministerial post from Asaf Ademi, becoming the new Minister of Culture.  

Nevenka Nikolikj 28 June 2019 13:40
