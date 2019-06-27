0_Macedonia.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Hungarian court deciding on Gruevski’s extradition [CRG]

Fugitive ex-PM Nikola Gruevski was taken to a hearing in a Budapest court, which is deciding on the Ministry of Defense's request for his extradition to North Macedonia.

Magdalena Reed 27 June 2019 11:57
