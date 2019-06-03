How to break into Hollywood following Igor Tomeski’s example

Tetovo, 3 June 2019 (MIA) – He has been writing and producing amateur movies since he was a child, and his talent and hard work got him a US 250,000 college scholarship.

Now he’s a senior, majoring in film and TV production, living in New York and working hard to make it into the film industry and break into Hollywood.

This is the life story of 22-year-old Igor Tomeski from Tetovo – a motivated, talented, hard-working and creative young man.

Tomeski is actively applying his knowledge to make it into the film industry. He and classmate Jeremy DeBerry own a film and TV production company based in New York and Jacksonville. They are currently working on their first Hollywood feature film The Rasa, an action-adventure movie funded by state and private investments.

The project is supported by the Screen Actors Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America, which means that only A and B-list stars and professionals are being hired.

Plans are already being made for the movie to be screened at the Cannes and Sundance movie festivals.

“I wrote the the script for The Rasa and I also serve as one of the producers. Connor Bray, an internationally acclaimed artist, has been chosen to direct.

However, our projects are not limited to Hollywood-type movies. We’re also working on independent films and videos, as well as commercials, music videos, documentaries, etc.

Celebrities like Ed Harris, Cheryl Hill, Kahane Cooperman, and Broadways’ Kenneth Wirth among others, have seen our work and shown interest for future collaboration, Tomeski said.

By writing a 200-page script for The Rasa, Tomeski has become a member of the Writers Guild of America. The Guild now has the obligation to protect both his and the rights of his works. He is entitled to minimum wage when working on projects both within and outside US borders.

Tomeski first got into acting at the age of eight, when he was cast in Vesna Petrushevska’s TV show for children and young people. He was involved in this project between 2003 and 2005.

“When I was little I used to re-enact sketches from K-15 [comedy show] whenever we had guests over, so a relative suggested my parents take me to Vesna Petrushevska’s children’s acting studio in Skopje.

That’s how I got into acting. That was my first experience working on a professional TV set, alongside national celebrities like Senko Velinov, K-15, Lambe Alabakoski and Rebeka. It was a defining moment in my life, which brought me to where I am today,” Tomeski said.

As an elementary and high-school student, Igor took part in many plays. He wrote screenplays, drew comic books and directed and produced several amateur movies, sketches and similar projects.

At the age of 15 he wrote, produced and directed three feature films, working with a cast and crew of over 200 young people from Tetovo.

As the number of his projects increased over time, he started receiving national and regional acclaim and recognition.

Being an experienced and accomplished high school senior, with a rich audiovisual portfolio, Igor was asked to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) and received a monetary award. Claes Nobel, grandnephew to Alfred Nobel, who established the Nobel Prizes, handed him the award himself. Igor became the first Macedonian in history to have received such an award.

Later, he was accepted to eight prestigious colleges in Europe and the US, including Columbia University, NYU and Boston University. He started his freshman year at Piedmont College in Georgia, the seat of the NSHSS, majoring in both theater acting and directing, and film and TV production.

“I received a scholarship in the amount of USD 60,000 per year, or USD 250,000 for all four years, which covered my tuition and living expenses. All I had to do was buy the plane ticket.

Then, I received the award for best actor for 2015/2016, which allowed me to transfer to Manhattanville College in New York. I really learned a lot there, because besides attending all the lectures, I also had the opportunity to work as an intern on real Hollywood sets. Additionally, I was a producer in the student’s film club and I produced more than 20 student films, working on a different project every weekend.

I’ve also worked as an assistant producer on the Hollywood blockbuster Marshal and Saturday Night Live.

A few of my Macedonian movies were screened at the Manhattanville Student Film Festival,” Igor, who was born in 1996 in Tetovo, told MIA.

Despite his success abroad, he hasn’t forgotten his homeland. For the past three months, he’s been living in Skopje and Tetovo, working on multiple projects supported by USAID and the European Union.

“I want to use my experience to help other young artists. I am currently working with a team of over 150 young people producing a huge multiethnic audiovisual project about the youth’s financial (in)dependence and the lack of youth activism,” Tomeski said.

He owns another film and TV production company based in North Macedonia and has also founded an arts and cultural organization.

Tomeski is hoping to use his experience to continue his creative work. During the summer, he is going back to the US to receive his double degree in film and media production and communication science.

Additionally, he will continue working on his debut feature film, The Rasa, among other projects and start his Master’s studies.

Aleksandar Samardzhiev

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska