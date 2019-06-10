Hong Kong to protest again as Lam presses ahead with extradition bill

Organizers of Hong Kong’s massive weekend rally on Monday called for residents to skip work this week and protest a controversial bill that will amend the city’s laws to allow extradition to China.

Despite Sunday’s rally, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the government would push forward with a vote on the bill as it was a “very important piece of legislation” that would close legal loopholes.

The bill goes before the Legislative Council on Wednesday at 3 pm (0700 GMT) for its second reading.

Chinese state media meanwhile accused “foreign forces” of trying to destabilize Hong Kong, saying protesters were “pawns” used by the opposition and its “foreign allies” to undermine the government’s credibility.

“Some foreign forces are seizing the opportunity to advance their own strategy to hurt China by trying to create havoc in Hong Kong,” China Daily wrote in an editorial.

Fernando Cheung, chairman of the Labour Party, called for a general strike in Hong Kong’s social welfare sector on Monday while on social media local businesses said they would close for the day.

Organizers, represented by the coalition Civil Human Rights Front, said further strikes may be called.

Legislator Claudia Mo told reporters that many Hong Kongers were angry with Lam’s response to Sunday’s protests, which drew 1 million people.

“We just don’t trust a thing in this issue. There is no trust, no confidence,” Mo said, calling on Lam to shelve the plan.

“Give Hong Kong some breathing room. She’s really pushing Hong Kong towards the brink of a precipice, and no one wants that.”

The bill will allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to countries where it lacks formal extradition agreements, like mainland China, on a case-by-case basis.

The Hong Kong government says it has included “safeguards” in the bill and amended it to only apply to crimes carrying a sentence of seven years or more, but critics and protesters have said this is inadequate.

Many fear China’s legal system, which has a high conviction rate, a reputation for prosecuting citizens for political and religious crimes, and the death penalty. They also fear it could compromise Hong Kong’s standing as one of the freest places in Asia.

Their concerns prompted 1 million Hong Kong residents to march against the bill on Sunday in one of the largest protests in recent memory.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. A principle of “one country, two systems” has been in place since then.