Hong Kong delays second reading of extradition bill amid mass protest 

Hong Kong on Wednesday postponed the second reading of a controversial bill that would allow the extradition of suspects to mainland China after thousands of protesters gathered outside the city’s government headquarters.

The legislature announced that the session originally set for 11 am (0300 GMT) would be held at a later date, but did not provide further details.

By 8 am large crowds had already blocked major roadways in front of the legislature to express anger at the bill, and people continued to arrive even after the announcement.

“We did a good job. We just want them to [postpone] this bill,” Joanne Wong, a Cathay Pacific flight attendant, said in the park outside the Legislative Council’s offices.

Wong was one of the thousands who took Wednesday off work to protest after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam decided to push forward with the bill despite massive protests over the weekend. A vote was scheduled on June 20.

An estimated 1 million people protested then, which would amount to approximately one seventh of the semi-autonomous territory’s population.

On Wednesday, many protesters wore black and covered their faces with surgical masks, while others had lawyers’ phone numbers written on their arms in marker pen.

The demonstrators, who declined to speak to the media for fear of political repercussions, appeared younger than those who took the streets at the weekend.

“If the law is going to pass, our freedom of speech and our safety for just speaking the truth might be eliminated, and at this moment we don’t know anything about the future,” said Heidi Law, a music teacher who cancelled her lessons on Wednesday to attend the protest.

Supply stations were also set up in the park outside the Legislative Council, with medical supplies, water and snacks available, in scenes reminiscent of 2014’s Umbrella Movement protests.

Many protesters said they were prepared to stay for the whole day or longer, despite intermittent rain storms and crashing WiFi networks.

“This is the end game to be honest. In 2014 they said it was an endgame but sadly the government didn’t listen to us, but we know this time it is really the final chance of us,” said recent high school graduate Adrian, who asked to not include his surname for fear of repercussions.

“When you see 1 million people stand up this time, that means Hong Kong is really in danger. And all of us are standing up because we know there is no turning back.”

Over 1,000 businesses announced on social media that they would close their doors on Wednesday to allow employees to protest on a work day.

The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions told dpa that it was encouraging its members to take sick leave, while social workers and the teachers’ union were planning to strike.

A bus company, meanwhile, pledged a work slowdown and to drive slowly in support of protesters.

The bill has ignited political feeling in a way not seen since the Umbrella Movement democracy protests and mass protests in 2003 against national security legislation.

It has also prompted rare criticism from the international business community, which fears the possibility of extradition to mainland China will damage Hong Kong’s open business environment and rule of law.

Hong Kong’s leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has however vowed to push forward with the legislation, which she says will close important legal “loopholes.”

The bill follows a case last year when a Hong Kong woman was killed by her boyfriend while on holiday in Taiwan. As the two countries don’t have an extradition agreement, Taiwan has not been able to try the suspect.

Changes would allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions where it does not maintain a long-term extradition agreement on a case by case basis, including Taiwan and China.

The Hong Kong government says it has included “safeguards” in the bill and amended it to only apply to crimes carrying a sentence of seven years or more.

Critics and protesters have expressed concern that the measure reflects mainland China’s increasing control over the semi-autonomous territory.