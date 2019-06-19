0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderNational CorrespondentsPoliticsVideo

Herbst: North Macedonia should join NATO, start EU talks this year

The Prespa Agreement is an excellent solution for both countries and it opens the door for wider cooperation of North Macedonia in Europe, which is especially important, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center John Herbst told MIA.

Boris Kamchev, United States 19 June 2019 19:25
