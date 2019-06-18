0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Hahn: Minority of member states unable to support talks yet, unfortunately

The Western Balkans is not the backyard of the Union, but its inner courtyard, Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Johannes Hahn told a news conference held after the General Affairs Council meeting Tuesday.

Magdalena Reed 18 June 2019 19:12
