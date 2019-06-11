0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Gruevski entitled to MP salary for another year

Nikola Gruevski, the former PM who escaped and received political asylum in Hungary and whose resignation as an MP was accepted by the Parliament on Tuesday, is entitled to salary even after the termination of the mandate for a period of up to a year, in accordance with the Law on MPs.

Nevenka Nikolikj 11 June 2019 16:50

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close