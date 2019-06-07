0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Greek DM Apostolakis: Prespa Agreement a milestone for peace, stability

Prespa Agreement is a milestone for peace and stability, Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis told the 2019 EU-Foreign Policy Defense Forum in Washington on Thursday, MIA's Athens correspondent reports.

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 7 June 2019 11:28
