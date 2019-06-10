0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Government, opposition in Greece clash over Macedonia Timeless tourism website

Greece's conservative opposition New Democracy party sharply criticized Greek government in regard to the article published in the media outlets about unchanged name of website on tourism promotion Macedonia Timeless, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Silvana Kochovska 10 June 2019 10:55
