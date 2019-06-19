0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideo statement

Gov’t set to launch VAT return

The project for VAT return in the amount of 15 percent will be launched on July 1, motivating citizens to ask for fiscal accounts on purchases made and thus join the Public Revenue Office in the fight against tax evasion and grey economy, while reclaiming some of their money.

Nevenka Nikolikj 19 June 2019 17:16
