Gov’t positive towards investors, says Peter

The Government policy is positive towards investors, it includes different activities and the economic growth plan has been improved, Stefan Peter, President of the Economic Chamber of Macedonia's Foreign Investors Council, said Wednesday at a press conference. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 5 June 2019 13:16
