0_Macedonia.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Gov’t hopeful for EU talks date: spokesperson

North Macedonia's Government is hopeful the country will get a date for starting EU accession negotiations, seeing that required reforms have been implemented, Government Spokesperson Muamet Hoxha said at a press conference on Wednesday. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 12 June 2019 14:46
Back to top button
Close