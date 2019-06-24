0_Macedonia.PortalArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderSociety

Goten Publishing hosts literary discussion as part of ‘Reading Balkans’ project

A literary discussion, organized by Goten Publishing will take place on Monday, as part of the Reading Balkans project. Writers Zharko Kujundzhiski, Petar Andonovski, Zhivko Grozdanoski and Ilija Gjurovikj will take part in the discussion.

Nevenka Nikolikj 24 June 2019 10:09
