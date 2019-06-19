ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Gligor Stefanov retrospective at Museum of Contemporary Arts

From Wednesday evening through Sept. 16, the Museum of Contemporary Arts is showing Grabbing at Space: 1981-2019, a retrospective exhibition of Canada-based Macedonian sculptor Gligor Stefanov's works, including kites, angels, nests and linear interventions.

Magdalena Reed 19 June 2019 11:25
Back to top button
Close