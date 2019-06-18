Germany’s Roth: EU can’t risk credibility over Balkan enlargement

The European Union “must not lose credibility” as it weighs opening membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, German EU Affairs Minister Michael Roth says.

In his view, the two countries “have done their homework” assigned by Brussels, adding that North Macedonia deserves commendation for settling a name dispute last year with neighbouring Greece.

Speaking ahead of a EU affairs ministers’ meeting that is discussing the issue, Roth adds that Germany – where Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives are applying the brakes – still needs time for its parliament to reach a decision. In its view, progress reports from the two countries were submitted late, he says.

“We will have to give [parliament] this time,” he says. “But I hope that we will reach a positive assessment as soon as possible, by the latest in October.”