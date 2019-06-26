Germany breaks temperature record for June as heatwave grips Europe

Related Articles
‘Fridays for Future’ activist Greta Thunberg to speak in Berlin
29 March 2019 14:04
Macron to announce response to French national debate
15 April 2019 10:09
European People’s Party leaders to vote on expelling Hungary’s Fidesz
4 March 2019 20:41
Three injured as fire breaks out on roof of Lyon university after ‘gas bottle explosion’
17 January 2019 13:05
Tens of thousands in Madrid call for new elections
10 February 2019 16:08
Putin outlaws fake news and disrespect against Russian state
18 March 2019 17:39
Провери го и оваClose
-
Love’s progress continues as Cavs hand Knicks record-setting loss12 February 2019 9:00
-
Balkan chefs break pancake record27 October 2018 14:00
-
FM Dimitrov to visit Germany6 November 2018 14:08