Gerberich: North Macedonia should get a date to launch EU accession talks

Republic of North Macedonia should get a date to launch EU accession negotiations. In the past two years, the state and the government have done everything necessary. I think that North Macedonia will get a date for start of EU accession negotiations, German Ambassador Thomas Norbert Gerberich said on Sunday.

Silvana Kochovska 16 June 2019 13:59
