Gastronomy must be the added value of Ohrid’s tourist offer

Ohrid, 5 June 2019 (MIA) – Ohrid should prepare a strategy which would help the city find its place on the world tourist map. It should define what exactly it can offer to the tourist market, which will enable tourists to know what to expect before deciding to plan their visit.

These were some of the recommendations of Andrea Biagini, a hospitality expert, MTP and owner of 32Consulting and Food & Lifestyle magazine, who lectured hotel and restaurant managers on the importance of gastronomy in improving the overall tourist offer of Ohird.

“Gastronomy is one of the key factors that determine the tourist offer of a certain destination. Ohrid and North Macedonia are fairly unknown on the tourist market. But, the good news is that a lot of tourists enjoy discovering new places.

From what I’ve seen, the products used in the local dishes are healthy and organic, which is very important. However, the offer lacks originality, there is a shortage of properly trained staff that could make improvements and there are almost no attractive, high-quality, local dishes,” Biagini told MIA.

Biagini is here to take part in the second “Taste Ohris” gastro tour, organized by the local self-government, the Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality and the Tourism Cluster of Southwest Macedonia (EDEN). He’s been asked to provide his expertise in marketing and hospitality in order to better promote Ohrid to potential tourists in northern Italy.

According to him, world trends are moving in the direction of offering both food and accommodation in order to reduce expenses, especially during the off season. This is the mindset that businesses, need to adopt when searching for the perfect tourism strategy.

“Change can’t happen overnight. However, it’s realistic to prepare a 10-year strategy in order to see visible changes by 2030. These changes should be subtle and in line with preserving the identity of the region.

The city’s image can be improved by gradually enforcing some small adjustments. But, keep in mind that the city must not lose its authenticity in the process,” he said.

The Italian expert noted that this process is not meant to commercialize the gastronomic offer,

but instead, enrich it by opening restaurants which would serve dishes from international cuisines.

This will help put Ohrid on the gastronomic map, and can be accomplished at a fairly low cost by organizing a food festival and inviting top chefs to introduce new ways to prepare traditional dishes.

Biagini emphasized the need for an investment from at least one of the world-famous hotel chains like Sheraton or Hilton. These hotels would attract tourists who already know what they want and what to expect from their stay there.

He mentioned Budapest, Bucharest and Prague as positive examples of cities that had a hotel chain open a new hotel in their city which in turn brought in tourists with certain expectations. After their expectations were met, they were free to explore new places of accommodation for their next visit.

“Tourists know exactly what to expect when they travel to Paris, London or Dubai. They should know what to expect from Ohrid, as well.

You have more and more visitors coming from Korea. Additionally, Italian tourists have a direct flight from Milan to Ohrid. What remains is for them to learn about what Ohrid has to offer.

You shouldn’t follow the negative example of Hurghada or Sharm El-Sheikh, but instead try to let the tourists know exactly what to expect from their visit. This can be achieved step by step,” he said.

He pointed out the simplicity, safety and hospitality of the city as some of the strengths Ohird has in attracting tourists.

A lot of tourists are tired of overly-commercialized places like Saint-Tropez. They just want to relax and read a book by the lakeshore. Ohrid allows them to do this.

Every destination needs to discover its strengths, the reasons why it could attract a certain category of tourists,” Biagini said.

He emphasized the need for the local and national authorities to be involved in the protection of local produce like the Ohrid tomatoes, cherries and onions.

“We are facing a similar problem in Italy because our local goods are being replaced by the imported products that have flooded the market. Personally, I believe that we have to change the rules in order to preserve the authenticity of each region. Europe needs to respect this authenticity, found in the local population’s mentality and the local products,” he said.

Biagini believes that every city that has something unique to offer should find its place on the tourist map. We need to identify the things that make our city unique, whether it’s the way of life or the natural wonders. There has to be something authentic that would set it aside from all the other tourist destinations and that would catch the interest of potential visitors.

“Rest assured that tourists are open to new and unique experiences, they want to try local, yet high quality products. Make sure you never lose your identity. Change and improve the old methods, offers and practices, but also try to emphasize the things that make you unique, the things that will make every tourist’s visit memorable.

A guide book, which will feature all the must-see spots in the region, must be published.

Tourists tend to forget where they are once they sit down in a restaurant and they focus solely on the quality of the food. There is no room for improvisation; the food must meet the level of quality that the guests are used to.

Money is not always an issue; tourists are often prepared to pay well for a high-quality experience,” he said.

Upon his return to Milan, Biagini is planning to write an article about his visit to Ohrid, in order to paint an objective picture of what the region has to offer.

“The goal is to emphasize the positive aspects and practices in order to reduce the negative ones. It’s not meant to simply promote Ohrid, but paint a realistic picture of the positive aspects of my visit, which would interest potential tourists in northern Italy,” he said.

Aleksandar Bachikj

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska