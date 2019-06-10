0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Gasoline, diesel prices drop

As of Monday midnight, retail prices of gasoline and diesel fuels will decrease by Mden 2.5-3, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.

Ivan Kolekjevski 10 June 2019 14:18

