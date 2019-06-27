Free screening of Kenyan film on same-sex relationships

Skopje, 27 June 2019 (MIA) – Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu’s Friend (Rafiki, 2018), a lesbian romance set in Nairobi’s homophobic environment and banned in its home country, will be screened at Millenium cinema theater on Thursday at 8 pm.

The film premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section after the Kenya Film Classification Board vetoed it from screening in the East African country where homosexuality is a criminal offense.

Based on a prize-winning short story by Ugandan author Monica Arac de Nyeko, the film centers on the relationship between Kena (Samantha Mugatsia) and Ziki (Sheila Munyiva) and the intolerance, injustice, and danger they face.

“While Kenya’s anti-gay laws are touched on only through a church sermon, the sense of stifling convention is everywhere,” according to a Hollywood Reporter review of the film.

“This is a familiar story that now seems almost quaint in an age when LGBT rights are an accepted part of the social fabric of most Western countries,” the review reads, adding that the “sweet, modest movie” nonetheless makes “a welcome progressive statement.”

Tonight’s screening at Millenium is part of LGBTI’s community’s Pride Month, and it was organized by Skopje Film Festival and Youth Artivists for Change in cooperation with Queer Square Association for Cultural and Media Activism, funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands. Admission is free. mr/14:22