Free press to fight against fake news, says Stoltenberg

The most important thing we can do in the fight against fake news is to make sure that we live up to the democratic values our Alliance is based on – democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and the free and independent press which is not victim of disinformation and propaganda but provides the facts, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

Nevenka Nikolikj 3 June 2019 16:36
