France and Germany rack up hefty Euro 2020 qualifying wins

Paris, 12 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – World champions France thrashed Andorra 4-0 to move top of their 2020 European Championships qualifying group on Tuesday, while Germany crushed Estonia 8-0.

After France slipped up against Turkey on Saturday they regained the lead at the top of Group H on goal difference with a comfortable victory over minnows Andorra, while second place Turkey slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Iceland.

Marco Reus and Serge Gnabry struck twice for Germany as they destroyed Estonia but Joachim Loew’s side are second in Group C, as leaders Northern Ireland snatched a late 1-0 win over Belarus to maintain their three point lead, having played one more game.

Group I leaders Belgium maintained their 100 per cent record with a 3-0 win over Scotland thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s double.

Italy snatched a 2-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina to go top of Group J and preserve their own record of four wins from four games.

France’s Kylian Mbappe roared into the area on the break to catch Antoine Griezmann’s ball before lofting over the goalkeeper to break the deadlock as Didier Deschamps’s side looked to make amends.

Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder bagged the second, his first international goal, with a powerful drive, with Florian Thauvin netting another just before half-time.

Kurt Zouma struck from close range in the second half after his first effort from a corner was blocked as France continued to dominate.

“We reacted well after not playing to our usual level on Saturday against a good Turkey team,” said Deschamps.

“It looked easy today and the intensity wasn’t the same but we played really well. We started very well and showed a lot of quality. I think the players enjoyed themselves.”

Albania beat Moldova 2-0 in the other Group H game, moving onto six points, three short of France, Turkey and Iceland.

Marco Reus sent Germany ahead in Mainz after 10 minutes, following up his goal against Belarus on Saturday with another, smashing home from close range from Thilo Kehrer’s cross.

Serge Gnabry bundled home the second shortly after, with Leon Goretzka nodding home the third in the 20th minute.

Ilkay Gundogan slotted home from the penalty spot for the fourth and Reus curled in a free-kick to make it five before half-time for the ruthless hosts.

Gnabry added the sixth shortly after the hour mark with a tap-in and Timo Werner and Leroy Sane also stuck to complete the rout.

However Paddy McNair’s 86th minute strike gave Northern Ireland their fourth win from four to ensure they stay top of the group.

“We have created a points gap between ourselves and the Netherlands, who have been in the Nations League,” said coach Martin O’Neill.

“Hopefully they’ll play under more pressure. That was the objective.”

Netherlands are third on three points but have played two games less than Northern Ireland.

Belgium recorded a comfortable victory over Scotland to consign Steve Clarke to his first defeat as coach.

Manchester United striker Lukaku headed home in first-half stoppage time to send the Red Devils in ahead at the break, slotting home the second in the 57th minute after Kevin de Bruyne’s shot was parried.

The Manchester City midfielder drilled home the third late on to seal the victory.

Scotland are fourth, with Russia second after Aleksey Ionov’s goal earned them a 1-0 win over Cyprus, while Kazakhstan moved third with a 4-0 win against San Marino.

Italy came from behind to beat Bosnia, with a fantastic volley from Lorenzo Insigne levelling after Edin Dzeko’s opener.

Marco Verratti struck the winner with four minutes remaining in Turin, keeping Italy three points ahead of second place Finland, who beat Liechtenstein 2-0.

Armenia are third in Group J after stunning Greece with a 3-2 win in Athens.

Hungary’s 1-0 victory over Wales keeps them top of Group E, three points ahead of Slovakia, who beat Azerbaijan 5-1, having played a game more.