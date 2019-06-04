Four dead, suspect arrested in motel shooting in Australia

At least four people were killed and several others injured in a motel shooting in the Australian city of Darwin on Tuesday, police said.

Northern Territory Police reported that a man has been taken into custody. They do not believe the incident to be terrorism-related.

Police also said there were multiple crime scenes.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is in London for a visit, said the incident was a “terrible act of violence.”

“This is a very tight community and I know they will be rocked by these events,” he told reporters, reiterating that the incident was “not terror-related.”

The suspected gunman, a 45-year-old white man, was recently released from prison, according to Australian broadcaster ABC.

Witnesses told local media the man walked into the Palms Motel in Darwin city with a sawn-off pump-action shotgun and shot at multiple doors.

The suspect fled the scene and was at large for about an hour as the the city was shut down by police. His arrest was caught on camera by journalists.

There were two other incidents, ABC reported, including one in which a man was shot in the head, but it could not be confirmed whether they were related.

Two people taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital with gunshot wounds are in a stable condition, a health department spokeswoman said.