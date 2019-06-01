Former Spain international Reyes dies in car accident

Barcelona, 1 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Former Spain international winger Jose Antonio Reyes has been killed in a car accident, his former club Sevilla said.

Reyes, 35, won 21 caps for Spain and played in the Premier League for Arsenal between 2004 and 2007. He was currently playing for Segunda Division side Extremadura.

“We couldn’t be confirming worse news,” Sevilla wrote on Twitter. “Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace.”

Reyes made his senior debut for Sevilla in 2000 before moving to Arsenal in 2004. He played a season on loan at Real Madrid and four years at city rivals Atletico.

He returned to Sevilla for four years in 2012 and then spent a season at Espanyol.

A minute’s silence will be held before the Champions League final later Saturday in Madrid between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, European body UEFA said

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said the seven second division fixtures due to be played on Sunday would all be postponed until Tuesday night.

Sergio Ramos lead the tributes to Reyes. He played with him at Sevilla, Real Madrid and for Spain.

Ramos tweeted: “Distraught. I don’t have any words. All my love to the family. We will always remember you my friend rest in peace brother.”

Reyes and his wife Noelia Lopez would have been married two years this month.

Their daughters Noelia and Triana are five and two. He also has a son Jose Antonio from a previous marriage.

Reyes signed for Arsenal during the 2003-04 season when Arsenal went the entire league campaign unbeaten. He became the first Spaniard to win an English league title.

When he joined Real Madrid in 2006 he won the league again scoring twice on the last day of the season to seal the title.

Real Madrid made a statement declaring “shock and sadness” at the news. His hometown Utrera declared two days of mourning.