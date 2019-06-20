0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

FM: EU’s North Macedonia decision not ideal, but positive

The fact the EU will start discussing North Macedonia as of October perhaps isn't the ideal outcome we anticipated, but it's positive, Greece's Foreign Minister Georgios Katrougalos has said.

Bisera Altiparmakova 20 June 2019 16:27
