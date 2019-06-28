0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choiceMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

FM Dimitrov to attend BSEC meeting in Sofia

At the invitation of Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, as the chairperson-in-office of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is taking part Friday in Sofia at the 40th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the BSEC member states.

Nevenka Nikolikj 28 June 2019 11:15
