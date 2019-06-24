0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

FM Dimitrov: If we don’t start accession talks this year, it means there is no European perspective

If we don't start accession talks this year, this means for me that there is no European perspective, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Monday at a panel discussion as part of a ministerial Western Balkans conference in Stockholm. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 24 June 2019 15:17
