FM Dimitrov attends CEI ministerial meeting in Trieste

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is to take part Wednesday at the meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of Central European Initiative (CEI) member states in Trieste.

Silvana Kochovska 12 June 2019 9:05
