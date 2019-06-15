0_Web_Front page - SliderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Fitch upgrades North Macedonia’s credit rating from ‘BB’ to ‘BB+’

The Fitch credit rating agency raised North Macedonia’s credit rating from ‘BB’ to ‘BB+’, with a positive outlook, which is the first increase in 13 years. This, according to Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski, is the best confirmation of government’s policies and that the economy is moving in the right direction.

Silvana Kochovska 15 June 2019 14:04

