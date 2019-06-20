0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

First Macedonian electric car appears in New York Times

The first electric car developed in our country has found itself on the pages of New York Times, in a Reuters report representing the ZAS G20 as a vehicle reminiscent of bygone Communist times.

Magdalena Reed 20 June 2019 12:59
