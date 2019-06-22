Fire breaks out in residential area near Athens amid heatwave

Athens, 22 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A large-scale fire has broken out in the seaside residential area of Lagonisi near Athens as a result of a heatwave, Greek broadcaster Skai reported on Saturday.

The fire brigade was battling the flames with fire trucks, aircraft and helicopters, the report said.

No one has been injured in the fire, which was accidentally caused by a man who was temporarily taken into detention by police, it added.

Temperatures across Greece reached 40 degrees Celsius over the weekend and were only due to fall from Tuesday onwards. The country is prone to wildfires due to its hot summers.

The country’s fire brigade responded to more than 100 fires overnight to Saturday.

In July 2018, more than 100 were killed in a wildfire near Athens.