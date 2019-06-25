0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Financial police launch crackdown on smuggling, customs fraud

The financial police and the Ministry of Interior conducted a coordinated crackdown on suspected smuggling of goods and customs fraud in the Skopje village of Ljuboten. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 25 June 2019 12:02
Back to top button
Close