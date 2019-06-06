Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger plan after Renault postpones vote

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) announced early Thursday that it had withdrawn its plan to merge with Renault after the French carmaker delayed a decision on the proposal due to a request from the government.

A French government source said Paris had asked for time to get Renault‘s alliance partner, Japanese carmaker Nissan, behind the proposal, and hit back at Italian-American firm FCA for withdrawing its offer in a “precipitated way.”

“FCA remains firmly convinced of the compelling, transformational rationale of a proposal that has been widely appreciated since it was submitted, the structure and terms of which were carefully balanced to deliver substantial benefits to all parties,” FCA said in a statement.

“However it has become clear that the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed

successfully.”

The announcement came after Renault‘s board of management failed to reach a decision on the proposal following a second meeting in as many days at the company’s headquarters in the Paris suburbs.

“The board of directors was unable to take a decision due to the request expressed by the representatives of the French state to postpone the vote to a later council,” the French carmaker’s board said late Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler last week proposed a 50-50 merger that it said would create the world’s third-biggest carmaker, behind Volkswagen and Toyota.

But the French government, whose 15-per-cent stake makes it Renault‘s biggest shareholder, had set out conditions including keeping factories open in France, the representation of French interests in the new firm, and preserving Renault‘s 20-year-old alliance with Nissan.

According to the French government source, that last issue was the sticking point as talks at Renault‘s board continued for the second day running on Wednesday evening.

The source said Nissan had indicated that it would abstain if a vote was taken that evening, and Paris suggested taking “a bit more time,” making use of Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire’s scheduled visit Friday to Japan, and vote next week.

The talks had made good progress and there was a “tentative agreement” on the whole package, but FCA chairman John Elkann knew that working within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance was a “key condition” Nissan support was important, the source said.

“Let’s take the time to do things well, it is a major operation aiming to create a global automotive giant: there should be no haste,” Le Maire told the broadcaster BFMTV on Wednesday.