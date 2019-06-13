Far-right parties form new group in European Parliament

Several far-right populist parties in the European Parliament, including Italy’s League and the National Rally of France’s Marine Le Pen, formed a new group on Thursday called Identity and Democracy.

The group, which also includes the Alternative for Germany (AfD), comprises 73 EU lawmakers, putting it narrowly in fifth place behind the main centrist conservative and Socialist parties, the liberals and the Greens.

“We have changed the political chess board of the European Union,” Le Pen declared at a joint press conference, vowing that they would be “constantly putting pressure on other groups.”

“The situation has to change because the voters are demanding it,” Le Pen noted.

Populist far-right parties won a combined 23.4 per cent of the vote in last month’s European Parliament elections, failing to achieve the landslide predicted by some. The figure includes the Brexit Party of British anti-EU lawmaker Nigel Farage, which has not joined the new group.

“This is a new project, a very new way of approaching Europe,” said Marco Zanni of the League. “Europe has to be built upon its diversity and differences,” he added, noting that the “attempt to create a European superstate has not brought any added value.”

Internal security is a key issue, he said, criticizing Germany’s decision in 2015 to open its door to refugees, as this had brought “instability” and an “unsustainable situation.”

The group’s goal is not the destruction of the EU, stressed Joerg Meuthen of Germany’s AfD.

“We will work constructively in this parliament. But constructive work also includes often saying no,” he added. “We have come here to be a thorn in the side of the eurocrats.”

Meuthen vowed to fight against sanctions imposed on Russia, arguing that they would not change Moscow’s course. Instead, he called for a pragmatic approach and “good cooperation with Russia as with any other country.”

Ahead of the EU elections in May, League leader Matteo Salvini had rallied together other European populists with the goal of creating the largest group in the EU legislature.