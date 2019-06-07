Extra-time gifts put Netherlands one game from Nations League glory

Porto, 7 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Two horrific English errors in extra-time handed the Netherlands a 3-1 win in the second Nations League semi-final in Guimaraes to leave Ronald Koeman’s team one game from ending a three-decade title drought.

The unfortunate Kyle Walker blocked the ball over his own line after Memphis Depay robbed John Stones in the first added period. Another shocking mistake, from Ross Barkley, allowed Quincy Promes to seal matters.

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt conceded a first half penalty which Marcus Rashford won and converted but made amends with a 73rd minute equalizer. Both sides missed late chances to seal victory in regulation.

Hosts Portugal will be the Netherlands’ final opponents in Porto on Sunday as they look to win a first honour since the 1988 European Championships. England will take on Switzerland in the third-place game in Guimaraes.