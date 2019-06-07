0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Experts adopt recommendations on classical period, differences remain over Delchev’s legacy

Recommendations to the two governments about the classical period in fifth-grade textbooks in Bulgaria and sixth-grade textbooks in the Macedonian educational system were adopted at a meeting of the Macedonian-Bulgarian joint expert committee, held Thursday and Friday in Skopje.

Bisera Altiparmakova 7 June 2019 20:11
