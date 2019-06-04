0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Ex-president: No date for start of accession negotiations to show lack of EU leadership, vision

If North Macedonia doesn't get a date for start of EU accession negotiations this summer, it would show lack of leadership and vision within the EU, not only for the future of the Western Balkans, but also for the future of the EU itself, former president Branko Crvenkovski said Tuesday at a regional conference on "EU Enlargement at Crossroads" in Skopje. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 4 June 2019 16:54
