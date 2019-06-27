0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Ex-Greek PM Karamanlis gives first public speech in 10 years

As a country, we should have and could have asked for and achieved much more, former prime minister of Greece Kostas Karamanlis said regarding the Prespa Agreement during his speech at a pre-election rally in Thessaloniki, MIA's Athens correspondent reports. 

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 27 June 2019 12:10
