EU talks date for Skopje and Tirana would be good news, says Serbia’s Vucic

A date for start of EU negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia would be good news for the two countries, their citizens, and Serbia as well, said President Aleksandar Vucic.

Oliver Brankovic, Serbia 7 June 2019 20:46
