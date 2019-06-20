EU moves towards contested 2050 goal for net carbon neutrality

EU leaders gathering for talks in Brussels on Thursday could for the first time make reference to a common target of achieving net carbon neutrality by 2050, according to a draft of their summit conclusions seen by dpa.

The text calls for work to advance on “the conditions, the incentives and the enabling framework to be put in place, in order to determine how to ensure a transition to a climate-neutral EU by 2050.”

However, the language is likely to be fiercely debated at Thursday’s summit, as not all 28 EU capitals embrace this goal.

Several member states—particularly in the east of the bloc—remain heavily reliant on fossil fuels such as coal. Overly ambitious goals would be costly and hamper their competitiveness, they argue.

The draft text stresses that any measures must “preserve European competitiveness, be just and socially balanced, take account of member states’ national circumstances and respect their right to decide on their own energy mix.”

An “overwhelming” majority of member states is ready to accept the 2050 goal, a senior EU official said on Wednesday, while adding that they had not yet achieved the required unanimity.

The Oxfam anti-poverty group called Thursday on EU leaders to take bold action.

“Hundreds of millions of people across the world are already suffering as a result of the climate crisis, and it is the poorest communities who are hit hardest,” said Winnie Byanyima of the advocacy group.

CEE Bankwatch Network, a Czech-based group monitoring the environmental and social impact of public finance, said in a statement that “central and eastern European countries can no longer hide behind the excuse that they are too ‘poor’ to implement the energy transformation.”

Rather, their “addiction” to fossil fuels is linked to illicit public funding or being used as a bargaining chip in budget negotiations with Brussels, it argued.

Climate issues played a big role in last month’s European Parliament elections, delivering gains to green parties in Germany and other member states.

Net carbon neutrality implies not just cutting emissions by switching to alternative energy sources and fuel-efficient technologies, but also offsetting greenhouse gas emissions through measures such as carbon capture and planting trees.

The European Commission first proposed the 2050 goal in November. The European Union has already endorsed a 2030 target to cut greenhouse gases by 40 percent, compared to 1990 levels.

The bloc sees itself as a global leader on climate issues. It is a key signatory to the Paris Agreement aimed at keeping the global rise in temperatures within 2 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels. Carbon emissions are considered a key factor in climate change.