EU, Mercosur states agree to create massive free-trade area

Brussels, 28 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The European Union and the Mercosur bloc of South American states have struck a free trade deal after two decades of talks, leaders announced Friday, creating one of the world’s largest free trade areas.

Once implemented, the deal will remove trade barriers and boost exports, creating a market of around 800 million people.

It includes protections for employees and the environment while upholding high food standards, according to the European Commission, which has been negotiating on behalf of the bloc’s 28 member states.

Critics charge, however, that the deal does not sufficiently rein in environmentally harmful actions, such as deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in order to create lucrative farmland.

The talks began in 2000 and were relaunched in 2016 following a 12-year hiatus. Agricultural exports to Europe have been a key point of contention.

Mercosur’s members are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, encompassing a population of 260 million people. Venezuela was suspended in 2016.

“This will be one of the most important trade agreements of all time and will bring enormous benefits to our economy,” Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted, calling it a “GREAT DAY!”

Exports from EU companies to the Mercosur group amounted to around 45 billion euros (51 billion dollars) in 2018, with 42.6 billion euros going in the other direction. The EU is already the most important trading and investment partner for the Latin American bloc.

The Mercosur countries mainly export food, drinks and tobacco to the EU’s 512 million residents. The EU sends mainly machinery, transport equipment, chemicals and pharmaceutical products.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hailed “a historical moment.”

“In the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade,” he said, noting it is largest trade deal ever concluded by the EU.

The Commission said that under the deal the majority of tariffs on exports from the EU to Mercosur countries will be removed, saving the bloc’s companies 4 billion euros (4.5 billion dollars) in customs duties.

The announcement comes as the EU seeks to strengthen its trade relationships around the world to counter rising trade tensions with the United States. One example is a massive EU-Japan trade deal that went into effect earlier this year.

“The agreement has enormous potential to boost investment, which is fundamental to achieve sustained growth, job creation and the reduction of poverty in our country,” Argentine Finance Minister Nicolas wrote on Twitter.

The Uruguayan Foreign Ministry called it “the first agreement of great commercial impact that Mercosur has reached with third parties.” It will bring “benefits” for Uruguayan exports to the EU, the ministry tweeted.