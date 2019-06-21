EU leaders set new June 30 summit amid impasse over top jobs

Brussels, 21 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – EU leaders failed Thursday to resolve an impasse over the bloc’s top appointments for the coming years, choosing to revisit the issue in ten days’ time, amid pressure to prevent institutional gridlock at a crucial time for the European Union.

European Parliament elections last month triggered a contest for the top EU jobs – notably the next European Commission president, who will face a pressing to-do list including Brexit, high-stakes EU budget negotiations and efforts to tackle climate change.

European Council President Donald Tusk has been tasked with consulting among EU leaders and with the parliament on possible nominees. The successful candidate needs to secure backing from both sides.

“There was no majority on any candidate,” Tusk said late Thursday, summarizing his talks. Leaders will reconvene on June 30, he added.

The centre-right European People’s Party argues that its lead candidate, EU lawmaker Manfred Weber, has the strongest claim to the commission presidency after they came first in the polls. However, the group lost seats, making it harder to form a majority around their candidate.

Weber’s main competitors are commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, of the Socialists, and EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a liberal. Both confirmed Thursday that they remain in the race.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, of the conservatives, expressed concern at Weber’s inability to secure a majority so far.

“It is a finding that presents us with challenges, of course, that is clear,” she said following talks over dinner at a Brussels summit with her EU counterparts.

Outgoing commission President Jean-Claude Juncker stressed that the so-called lead candidate process “has not reached its end yet.”

But French President Emmanuel Macron, who has long opposed Weber and the lead candidate system, argued that it was now time to come forward with new names.

“I think that now, in the coming week, we need to see the names emerge of people who have the necessary qualifications” to do the job, he said after the late-night talks.

One of Weber’s perceived shortcomings is his lack of any experience in government.

Several leaders had dampened expectations ahead of Thursday’s summit. Merkel said a delay of a “few more days” would not be a problem, as long as the issue was resolved before the parliament’s constitutive session on July 2.

EU leaders must nominate the candidate, who then requires majority backing in parliament.

The commission presidency is part of a complex package, including the EU’s top diplomat, the European Central Bank president and Tusk’s successor at the helm of the European Council, which represents member states.

Leaders agreed Thursday that “there needs to be a package reflecting the diversity of the EU,” Tusk said.