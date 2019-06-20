EU leaders aim to resolve issues surrounding bloc’s top appointments

EU leaders are due Thursday to take a stab at resolving the complex issue of the bloc’s top appointments during a Brussels summit, amid pressure to prevent institutional gridlock at a crucial time for the European Union.

European Parliament elections last month triggered a contest for the top EU jobs, notably the next European Commission president, who will face a pressing to-do list including Brexit, high-stakes EU budget negotiations and efforts to tackle climate change.

The center-right European People’s Party argues that its lead candidate, EU lawmaker Manfred Weber, has the strongest claim after they came first in the polls. However, they lost seats, making it harder to form a majority in parliament around their candidate.

Weber’s main competitors are commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, of the Socialists, and EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a liberal. The dominant groups in parliament are hashing out a common platform to rally behind one nominee.

The issue has also pitted national leaders against one another, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel backing Weber, while French President Emmanuel Macron staunchly opposes him and the lead candidate system he represents.

EU leaders must nominate the candidate, who then requires majority backing in parliament. The race is also open to outsiders.

Nonetheless, European Council President Donald Tusk said Wednesday that he is “cautiously optimistic” of reaching a deal this week on top appointments – which also include the EU’s top diplomat, the European Central Bank president, and his successor.

Other issues at the two-day summit include climate change, with EU capitals divided over whether to set a 2050 goal to achieve a net zero carbon footprint. On Friday, the leaders are due to endorse eurozone reforms hashed out by their finance ministers.