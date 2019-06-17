EU hopefuls shouldn’t be discouraged by 3-month delay: NGO

Related Articles
Observance of International Women’s Day
8 March 2019 9:20
Carovska: Let’s try to be better parents
16 December 2018 16:41
Ex-Karposh mayor Jakimovski remains under house arrest
22 March 2019 20:09
Greek FM Katrougalos to attend Pendarovski’s inauguration
11 May 2019 15:46
Loiseau: Focus on reforms, France supports you
24 February 2019 13:41
Workshop on education of tourism stakeholders
28 May 2019 9:06
Провери го и оваClose
-
EC: North Macedonia most likely to get date for negotiations in July4 June 2019 21:26
-
Zaev: Stability and reforms serious arguments for opening of EU negotiations30 April 2019 14:22
-
May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 3020 March 2019 15:59