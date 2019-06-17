0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil SocietyPolitics

EU hopefuls shouldn’t be discouraged by 3-month delay: NGO

Considering how long we've been waiting, a 2- or 3-month delay of our Euro-prospect shouldn't discourage us because we would have to make some very difficult decisions during the negotiations. If we skip this hurdle, it doesn't mean we've come to the end, said Simonida Kacarska of the European Policy Institute (EPI).

Bisera Altiparmakova 17 June 2019 17:59
