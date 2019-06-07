0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

EU draft-conclusions: No date for negotiations in June

The draft-conclusions of the upcoming European Council contain no date for the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia, MIA's Brussels correspondent reports.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 7 June 2019 17:34
