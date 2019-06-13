Erdogan: Turkey has already bought Russian defence system

Turkey has already bought an advanced Russian air defence system, President Recep Tayyip Erdogansaid Wednesday, while still hoping to resolve an escalating row with the United States.

“I’m not saying that Turkey will buy the S-400 defence system. We have already bought it. It’s a done deal,” Erdogantold a group meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara.

The NATO allies are in the midst of a heated dispute over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia. The United States has warned Turkey of expulsion from the F-35 fighter jet programme.

A letter last week from acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan to Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar outlined the steps Washington will take over the next seven weeks to remove Ankara from the F-35 programme, with the aim of ending participation by July 31.

Erdogan said Turkey hoped to receive the S-400s shortly, in his first comments since the US letter on the fighter jet project.

Ankara has remained adamant that it won’t step back from the deal with Moscow, while Washington says the advanced missile system is a threat to the F-35s and that Turkey can’t have both.

Erdogan said that Turkey is not only an F-35 customer, but also a production partner. He said he would meet US President Donald Trump at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, but was was also hoping to talk to him by phone before that to settle the issue.

Earlier, Akar described the US letter as being against the “spirit of alliance,” and said Turkey will prepare “the necessary answer in the coming days.”

Akar and Shanahan will meet at the NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels on June 26-27, and will speak by phone on Thursday, the Turkish minister said.

“The S-400 is incompatible with the F-35. As we have very clearly communicated at all levels, Turkey will not receive the F-35 if Turkey takes delivery of the S-400 system,” US Defence Under Secretary Ellen Lord said last week.

Shanahan said in his letter: “You still have the option to change course on the S-400.”